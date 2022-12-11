TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Nov. 20 Zelensky, a war criminaliar, Elections, Fraud /Treason /crises. 1st hour

Another great discussion of events affecting US.

When a program entitled Truth vs. NEW$ INC, is repeatedly censored as unsafe, etc.

(without substantiation as to issue) isn't it apparent of which side the facst checkers are on? Especially, when only a handful of 'mis-steps' have been pointed out to us since 2005.... compared to very positive feedback for some 300 shows to date.

This Show:

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hour. (20 Nov. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.



The guy running Ukraine has been doing his best to provoke WWIII most recently by declaring that a missile fired from Ukraine that landed in Poland was a Russian attack upon a NATO nation, but cooler heads are prevailing, where even US officials and NATO heads are declaring that it came from Ukraine and was not fired by Russia.

And FTX has been exposed for taking vast sums sent to Ukraine by the Democrats "to fight Russia" where they were laundered and returned to Democrats to use to steal this election of 2022!

That's how it works in Biden's (treasonous) Washington, D.C.!

Kari Lake is not rolling over and playing dead in the wake of the theft of the AZ governor's race but taking legal action to correct the blatant theft of the election in her state--even as Mitch McConnell speaks of "working with Democrats" to screw the American people.

He has shown his hand and, although I in the past thought he was an astute political operative, it has become clear that he and other RINOs in the establishment wing of the Republican Party are just as much opposed to Trump as those in the Democrat Party.

Meanwhile, Berlin has been given 90 days to rerun an election originally held in 2021 which has been invalidated over election irregularities.

PA voters have filed a lawsuit to delay certification of their midterm election on similar ground, just as Keri Lake is calling for a do-over in Maricopa County.

Donald Trump has announced he is running again for President in 2024, even as polls (in the wake of the midterm) seem to show a preference for DeSantis over Trump, no doubt based upon first impressions that Trump-endorsed candidates legitimately lost, when the facts are entirely the opposite.

Don't count Trump out.

I expect him to be the GOP nominee in 2024.

And even the FBI now admits the raid on Mar-a-Lago produced a big nothing-burger!