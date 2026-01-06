NEW YEAR MESSAGES FROM ST. GERMAIN, JFK, GEORGE WASHINGTON, DR. MASARU EMOTO, PLEADIANS, GALACTIC ALLIANCE, MERMAIDS ON FREEDOM -- WITH DEBRA MOFFITT ON THE ONENESS PRODCAST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this special New Year’s radio show, I join Debra Moffitt (www.debramoffitt.com) on the Oneness Podcast with messages from St. Germain, John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, the Galactic Alliance, Dr. Masuro Emoto, Pleadian Admiral Hallisouris, and Mermaid Queen Aleana on freedom and the future of humanity, and dangers of A.I. I hope you can all listen to this important and profound show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldradio.com