INSANE Biden tries to tie Israel aid to UKRAINE!

Glenn Beck





Oct 12, 2023





The Biden administration wants to tie Israel aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and border funding and Rep. Chip Roy is furious: "Is there a swampier friggin' thing to do?!" Rep. Roy joins Glenn to discuss the latest Israel news as well as the Speaker of the House debate. After a vote among Republicans, Rep. Steve Scalise barely beat Rep. Jim Jordan. But some Republicans, like Roy, aren't done fighting yet. Rep. He explains why he's "still gonna be advocating" for Jim Jordan and why he's furious with how his party handled the vote: "They took our good-faith effort...and man, they called in all the usual plays."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsPSexjgp7U