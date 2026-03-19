CTP (20260401 S3EAprSpecial1) April Ratchford Autism And Other Conditions discussion BTS/SP video

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CTP (S3EAprSpecial1) What If We Stopped Treating Autism Like One Story
[A VERY SERIOUS EPISODE, RELEASED ON OFTEN FOOLISH DAY, APRIL 1st]
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk honestly about what adulthood looks like across the autism spectrum, from high-masking independence to round-the-clock care needs. We also wrestle with misconceptions, co-occurring diagnoses, and the hard ethical gray areas families face when support drops off after childhood.
• April Ratchford’s background as an occupational therapist and as an autistic adult and parent
• Why the autism spectrum includes very different support needs across level 1 to level 3
• What happens as caregivers age and why long-term planning matters
• Autism alongside other conditions such as ADHD, OCD, anxiety, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and spina bifida
• Autism as a neurological disorder and how that differs from mental health diagnoses
• Late diagnosis, masking, and why “you don’t look autistic” misses the point
• The vaccines question framed through correlation vs causation and environmental factors
• Ethical tradeoffs around future interventions and parental choice
• A practical way to support families who are overwhelmed
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