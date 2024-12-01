South Korean SEAL knocks out American streamer "Johnny Somali" who is known for doing highly offensive stunts in Asian countries.





Dalgeun Yu, who served on South Korea’s Underwater Demolition Team, says he knocked out the streamer to "defend national dignity."





Johnny Somali is accused of doing many offensive stunts including desecrating a South Korean monument dedicated to women who were subjected to s*xual slavery in World War II.





Yu was immediately arrested after punching the streamer.





Johnny Somali was recently indicted for causing a “commotion” at a convenience store.





Source: https://vidmax.com/video/230375-south-korean-navy-seal-knocks-racist-johnny-somali-s-block-off





Thumbnail: https://www.unilad.com/news/us-news/johnny-somali-south-korea-latest-239642-20241129