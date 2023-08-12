Create New Account
Joel Richardson: Sinai to Zion
Zach Drew Show
Published 15 hours ago

Can insights into the Old Testament tell us more about how future Bible prophecy will be fulfilled? 


Today we welcome New York Times best-selling author Joel Richardson to talk about his book Sinai to Zion. In this amazing interview, Joel tells us how and where Jesus will return and provides fascinating insights into Mt. Sinai, leviathan, the sign of the Son of Man, and much more! 


You certainly will not want to miss this episode of The Zach Drew Show!


bible prophecyzach drewjoel richardson

