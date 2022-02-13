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Truth Bombs, Truckers, CoVAIDS And Crack-For-All! Is This The End Of The Maskerade?
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673 views • February 13, 2022
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Anarchapulco Unstoppable 2022 Virtual Access Plus Lifetime Replay - Anarchapulco - 2022
https://anarchapulco.com/virtualplusreplay2022
Anarchapulco Discount Code For 10% Off: VIGILANTE
Intro vid: Nobody Likes You #FJB Song Official Video - Blake America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTn_0QMFC8o
Racist Biden regime distributing $30 million to blue cities for CRACK PIPES to be handed out to Black Americans and LGBT: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-09-racist-biden-regime-distributing-30-million-to-blue-cities-for-crack-pipes.html
VIDEO: Ottawa police confiscated firewood from a freedom convoy camp near St. Patrick's Basilica. This is Justin Trudeau's Canada, a lawless government:
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491753528452431875?s=09
VIDEO: Former Canadian military & police call on veterans & retired police to come to Ottawa and support the truckers: https://twitter.com/LauraLynnTT/status/1491842654988283904?s=09
VIDEO: In solidarity with the truckers, farmers have joined their efforts to bolster the US/Canadian border blockade in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491894900714995712?s=09
The French Freedom Convoy was greeted by a massive audience tonight in Lyon: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491926667861934105?s=09
Macron kept away from Putin after refusing Covid test over DNA concerns: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/emmanuel-macron-vladimir-putin-covid-test-table-b982017.html
Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/02/remdesivir-causes-renal-failure-hospital-protocols-are-killing-people/
Prince Harry: get tested for HIV to protect others in same way as for Covid: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/10/prince-harry-get-tested-for-hiv-to-protect-others-in-same-way-as-covid-diana-princess-of-wales
Comedian Brags About Being Vaxxed Seconds Before Collapsing On Stage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4IBylfxSlO5/
VIDEO: Honking's not allowed, but there's a new sound of freedom. Revved engines + jerry cans makes beautiful music: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491626288095842304?s=09
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Anarchapulco Unstoppable 2022 Virtual Access Plus Lifetime Replay - Anarchapulco - 2022
https://anarchapulco.com/virtualplusreplay2022
Anarchapulco Discount Code For 10% Off: VIGILANTE
Intro vid: Nobody Likes You #FJB Song Official Video - Blake America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTn_0QMFC8o
Racist Biden regime distributing $30 million to blue cities for CRACK PIPES to be handed out to Black Americans and LGBT: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-09-racist-biden-regime-distributing-30-million-to-blue-cities-for-crack-pipes.html
VIDEO: Ottawa police confiscated firewood from a freedom convoy camp near St. Patrick's Basilica. This is Justin Trudeau's Canada, a lawless government:
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491753528452431875?s=09
VIDEO: Former Canadian military & police call on veterans & retired police to come to Ottawa and support the truckers: https://twitter.com/LauraLynnTT/status/1491842654988283904?s=09
VIDEO: In solidarity with the truckers, farmers have joined their efforts to bolster the US/Canadian border blockade in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491894900714995712?s=09
The French Freedom Convoy was greeted by a massive audience tonight in Lyon: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491926667861934105?s=09
Macron kept away from Putin after refusing Covid test over DNA concerns: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/emmanuel-macron-vladimir-putin-covid-test-table-b982017.html
Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/02/remdesivir-causes-renal-failure-hospital-protocols-are-killing-people/
Prince Harry: get tested for HIV to protect others in same way as for Covid: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/10/prince-harry-get-tested-for-hiv-to-protect-others-in-same-way-as-covid-diana-princess-of-wales
Comedian Brags About Being Vaxxed Seconds Before Collapsing On Stage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4IBylfxSlO5/
VIDEO: Honking's not allowed, but there's a new sound of freedom. Revved engines + jerry cans makes beautiful music: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491626288095842304?s=09
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