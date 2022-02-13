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Truth Bombs, Truckers, CoVAIDS And Crack-For-All! Is This The End Of The Maskerade?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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673 views • February 13, 2022
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Intro vid: Nobody Likes You #FJB Song Official Video - Blake America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTn_0QMFC8o

Racist Biden regime distributing $30 million to blue cities for CRACK PIPES to be handed out to Black Americans and LGBT: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-09-racist-biden-regime-distributing-30-million-to-blue-cities-for-crack-pipes.html

VIDEO: Ottawa police confiscated firewood from a freedom convoy camp near St. Patrick's Basilica. This is Justin Trudeau's Canada, a lawless government:
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491753528452431875?s=09

VIDEO: Former Canadian military & police call on veterans & retired police to come to Ottawa and support the truckers: https://twitter.com/LauraLynnTT/status/1491842654988283904?s=09

VIDEO: In solidarity with the truckers, farmers have joined their efforts to bolster the US/Canadian border blockade in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491894900714995712?s=09

The French Freedom Convoy was greeted by a massive audience tonight in Lyon: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491926667861934105?s=09

Macron kept away from Putin after refusing Covid test over DNA concerns: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/emmanuel-macron-vladimir-putin-covid-test-table-b982017.html

Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/02/remdesivir-causes-renal-failure-hospital-protocols-are-killing-people/

Prince Harry: get tested for HIV to protect others in same way as for Covid: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/10/prince-harry-get-tested-for-hiv-to-protect-others-in-same-way-as-covid-diana-princess-of-wales

Comedian Brags About Being Vaxxed Seconds Before Collapsing On Stage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4IBylfxSlO5/

VIDEO: Honking's not allowed, but there's a new sound of freedom. Revved engines + jerry cans makes beautiful music: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1491626288095842304?s=09
Keywords
freedomconvoytruckerhonk
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