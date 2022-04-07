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FDA SUGGESTS FUTURE OF 🦠 VAX MAY LOOK MORE LIKE A FREQUENT FLU SHOT
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10 views • April 07, 2022
We are well over 700 days pass 15 days to slow the spread and interestingly enough, we haven’t managed to slow anything. We were assured that a vax produced in less time than it takes to manufacture an automobile would grant us almost 100% immunity from infection and transmission. Our so called experts have gone from convincing the populace that we can eradicate the virus to the FDA now suggesting future 💉 may be as frequent as the flu shot. During all of this unfounded alarmism, our government initiated the greatest wealth transfer in American history, trampled our constitutional rights, purposely divided our country, encouraged lawlessness, stalled our supply chains, re-instituted segregation, expanded systemic racism, sacrificed American soldiers, allies, and equipment to evil men in Afghanistan, welcomed over 1 million illegal migrants, attacked our 1st amendment, decimated small business, and crippled child development all for a 🦠 with less than a 1% fatality rate - almost as if it had nothing to do with the 🦠 in the first place.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/fda-suggests-future-of-covid-19-vaccination-may-look-like-a-more-frequent-flu-shot
https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/
https://sintelly.com/articles/do-all-viruses-mutate
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FDA-SUGGESTS-FUTURE-OF--VAX-MAY-LOOK-MORE-LIKE-A-FREQUENT-FLU-SHOT-e1gs3ku
https://www.theblaze.com/news/fda-suggests-future-of-covid-19-vaccination-may-look-like-a-more-frequent-flu-shot
https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/
https://sintelly.com/articles/do-all-viruses-mutate
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FDA-SUGGESTS-FUTURE-OF--VAX-MAY-LOOK-MORE-LIKE-A-FREQUENT-FLU-SHOT-e1gs3ku
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