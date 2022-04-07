BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA SUGGESTS FUTURE OF 🦠 VAX MAY LOOK MORE LIKE A FREQUENT FLU SHOT
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 07, 2022
We are well over 700 days pass 15 days to slow the spread and interestingly enough, we haven’t managed to slow anything. We were assured that a vax produced in less time than it takes to manufacture an automobile would grant us almost 100% immunity from infection and transmission. Our so called experts have gone from convincing the populace that we can eradicate the virus to the FDA now suggesting future 💉 may be as frequent as the flu shot. During all of this unfounded alarmism, our government initiated the greatest wealth transfer in American history, trampled our constitutional rights, purposely divided our country, encouraged lawlessness, stalled our supply chains, re-instituted segregation, expanded systemic racism, sacrificed American soldiers, allies, and equipment to evil men in Afghanistan, welcomed over 1 million illegal migrants, attacked our 1st amendment, decimated small business, and crippled child development all for a 🦠 with less than a 1% fatality rate - almost as if it had nothing to do with the 🦠 in the first place.

https://www.theblaze.com/news/fda-suggests-future-of-covid-19-vaccination-may-look-like-a-more-frequent-flu-shot

https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/

https://sintelly.com/articles/do-all-viruses-mutate

ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FDA-SUGGESTS-FUTURE-OF--VAX-MAY-LOOK-MORE-LIKE-A-FREQUENT-FLU-SHOT-e1gs3ku
Keywords
flu shotlikecovid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The USDA fed your child processed poison &#8212; now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

The USDA fed your child processed poison — now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

Willow Tohi
Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Belle Carter
WARNING: 10 Cosmetic Ingredients Under Toxicological Scrutiny

WARNING: 10 Cosmetic Ingredients Under Toxicological Scrutiny

Zoey Sky
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
ADHD linked to nearly 50% higher risk of gut problems, major review finds

ADHD linked to nearly 50% higher risk of gut problems, major review finds

Cassie B.
Music May Aid Recovery From Acute Stress, Study Finds

Music May Aid Recovery From Acute Stress, Study Finds

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy