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Kevin’s Tip of the week: Stacking functions
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56 views • August 12, 2022
In this video Kevin discusses the multipurpose use of fences in what is called “stacking functions”. The fence in this video acts not only as a way to keep chickens out but is also utilized to grow food.
Try stacking functions with your next garden project to not only save some space but to grow extra food.
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