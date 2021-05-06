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Former DOD Contractor Bryan Tew Discusses Conscious Computers & Mind Control
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507 views • May 06, 2021
A former low level employee of the Department Of Defense explains what he knows and what he learned from scientists in the field of mind control and about the computers that are utilized for the purposes of mind control and to weaponize the controlled person.
NOTE: There are a couple of times during the video when the speaker gets cut off of the phone line. Keep listening or skip forward a little bit to where the speaker is reconnected again to the conversation.
NOTE: There are a couple of times during the video when the speaker gets cut off of the phone line. Keep listening or skip forward a little bit to where the speaker is reconnected again to the conversation.
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