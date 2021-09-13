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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 22) We are keeping the UN and the World Bank feet to the Fire - Justice Anna Webinar
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11 views • September 13, 2021
We have to take it step by step with them, they are criminals and we can't allow them the bankers to collapse the economy world wide and have millions of people starving to death. So, Justice Anna is acting as banker as well for us to deal with the crooks. And God indeed has Sense of Humor, the criminals hired the scum of the earth the most filthy thugs to act on their behalf, and God sent to them a great Grandma, as if he was saying, kiss my fluffy butt :0) Justice Anna Von Reitz is real people. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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