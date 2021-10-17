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Value Of Friends And Brothers - Proverbs 17:17 (NIV)
17 A friend loves at all times,
and a brother is born for a time of adversity.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The older I get, the fewer friends I can count.
Brothers truly do care for each other,
With the occasional exception.
See Cain And Able in Genesis 4.
pc1.tiny.us/w48zcdwx
#time_of_adversity #friend #loves #brother #adversity