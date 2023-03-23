Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE BRITISH AVENGER IN WAR THUNDER - GETTING BETTER!!
17 views
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Finally making it to the "good" tanks in the British line. This can handle a Tiger or T34 if played well. Well worth a try and other than a soft turret face it can take a hit here and there. A glass cannon with a bit of armor..the 17 pounder can hook up but that Tiger can one shot you real easy!

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket