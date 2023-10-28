FIGHT FOR TRUMP
Fight for Trump Like he fights for us
You know we can You know we must
Our cause is right Our cause is just
So we fight for Trump Like he fights for us
We stand for freedom We stand for truth
The deep state will get the boot
We stand for peace We stand for love
We stand with Trump 'cause he's the one!
Fight for Trump Like he fights for us
You know we can You know we must
Our cause is right Our cause is just
So we fightfor Trump Like he fights for us
We are Trump He is us
In God we believe In God we trust
Trump is us We are him
And together we will win win win !
Fight for Trump Like he fights for us
You know we can You know we must
Our cause is right Our cause is just
So we fight for Trump Like he fights for us
Yeah we fight forTrump Like he fights for us
Lyrics and muic by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.