Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FIGHT FOR TRUMP
channel image
SALVATORIO
0 Subscribers
6 views
Published Saturday

FIGHT FOR TRUMP

Fight for Trump Like he fights for us
You know we can You know we must
Our cause is right Our cause is just
So we fight for Trump Like he fights for us

We stand for freedom We stand for truth
The deep state will get the boot
We stand for peace We stand for love
We stand with Trump 'cause he's the one!

Fight for Trump Like he fights for us
You know we can You know we must
Our cause is right Our cause is just
So we fightfor Trump Like he fights for us

We are Trump He is us
In God we believe In God we trust
Trump is us We are him
And together we will win win win !

Fight for Trump Like he fights for us
You know we can You know we must
Our cause is right Our cause is just
So we fight for Trump Like he fights for us
Yeah we fight forTrump Like he fights for us

Lyrics and muic by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023


Keywords
trumpmagaamerica first

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket