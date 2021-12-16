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Dr. Robert Malone: Πριν κάνετε την ένεση στο παιδί σας! Όλοι οι γονείς πρέπει να το ακούσουν αυτό!
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2592 views • December 16, 2021
Το όνομά μου είναι Robert Malone είμαι γιατρός και επιστήμονας και το πιο σημαντικό, είμαι πατέρας και παππούς. Συνήθως δεν διαβάζω από μια προετοιμασμένη ομιλία, αλλά αυτό είναι τόσο σημαντικό που ήθελα να βεβαιωθώ ότι κάθε λέξη, γεγονός και επιστημονικό δεδομένο θα είναι σωστό.
Ο Δρ Robert Malone (https://bit.ly/3s6OGXD) είναι ο αρχικός «εφευρέτης» των εμβολίων mRNA και DNA.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3EWXUsV
Ο Δρ Robert Malone (https://bit.ly/3s6OGXD) είναι ο αρχικός «εφευρέτης» των εμβολίων mRNA και DNA.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3EWXUsV
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