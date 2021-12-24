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Recall Petition Filed on Sue Hoek
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Recall Petition served by the people of Nevada county to the COUNTY OF NEVADA board supervisor, Sue Hoek. December 14th, 2021.
"You did not defend the people, the voters and those constituents that you have . . .
"You concealed facts that were known, or should have been known to you through reasonable diligence, which you did not use, and so at this time, I'm going to serve you this recall petition."
"You did not defend the people, the voters and those constituents that you have . . .
"You concealed facts that were known, or should have been known to you through reasonable diligence, which you did not use, and so at this time, I'm going to serve you this recall petition."
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