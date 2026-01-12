The Connection between Islam and Biblical Prophecy.

Islam vs Christianity — two of the world’s largest religions that both claim to serve the one true God. But when it comes to truth, prophecy, and salvation, they couldn’t be more different. In this video, Bible teacher Daniel Ochoa exposes the key differences between Islam and Christianity, revealing how biblical prophecy, the Qur’an, and end-time events point to which faith truly represents the God of the Bible.





You’ll discover how the Bible predicted the rise of Islam hundreds of years before Muhammad, why both religions share similar end-time beliefs, and how those similarities prove which one is true — and which one is false. Daniel breaks down verses from both Scripture and the Qur’an, showing how only one stands the test of prophecy, fulfilled truth, and divine revelation.





What You'll Learn:





Why Islam’s end-time beliefs mirror and reverse the Bible’s prophecy





How fulfilled prophecies prove the Bible is the Word of God





What the Qur’an says about the Bible — and why that matters





Why salvation in Christianity is about grace, not works





How God’s Word exposes the final deception





