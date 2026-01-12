BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Connection between Islam and Biblical Prophecy.
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 18 hours ago

Islam vs Christianity — two of the world’s largest religions that both claim to serve the one true God. But when it comes to truth, prophecy, and salvation, they couldn’t be more different. In this video, Bible teacher Daniel Ochoa exposes the key differences between Islam and Christianity, revealing how biblical prophecy, the Qur’an, and end-time events point to which faith truly represents the God of the Bible.


My Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/


You’ll discover how the Bible predicted the rise of Islam hundreds of years before Muhammad, why both religions share similar end-time beliefs, and how those similarities prove which one is true — and which one is false. Daniel breaks down verses from both Scripture and the Qur’an, showing how only one stands the test of prophecy, fulfilled truth, and divine revelation.


📖 What You’ll Learn:


Why Islam’s end-time beliefs mirror and reverse the Bible’s prophecy


How fulfilled prophecies prove the Bible is the Word of God


What the Qur’an says about the Bible — and why that matters


Why salvation in Christianity is about grace, not works


How God’s Word exposes the final deception


🙏 Don’t miss this eye-opening comparison between Islam and Christianity. It will challenge what you’ve been told and strengthen your faith in the unchanging truth of God’s Word.


📘 From the creator of “Life on the Narrow Road” and author of “Time Is Running Out”

➡️ Subscribe for more Bible-based lessons on prophecy, truth, and living for Christ in the last days.

Keywords
godjesusprophecyislamend timeslast daysantichristrelationshipsfalse prophetkeep watch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Existential&#8221; crisis: Heritage declares collapsing family a greater threat than economy

“Existential” crisis: Heritage declares collapsing family a greater threat than economy

Willow Tohi
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

Laura Harris
Canada&#8217;s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Canada’s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Patrick Lewis
The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Staggering 4.5 million Britons now addicted to gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs &#8212; new warning labels are too late

Staggering 4.5 million Britons now addicted to gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs — new warning labels are too late

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy