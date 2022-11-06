MoneyGram Allows Users To Trade Crypto

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Summary：11/02/2022 Yahoo Finance: MoneyGram added a new feature that will now let users trade crypto. There was a recent Deloitte surveys showed that 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stable coin payments within the next few years