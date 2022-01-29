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"The Colloquy of Monos and Una" by Edgar Allan Poe
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Μελλοντα ταυτα
-Sophocles - Antig.
"These things are in the near future."
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/10031/10031-h/10031-h.htm#section7c
The French sentence there in the middle, in case you can't understand my failed attempt at it: "Tout notre raisonnement se réduit à céder au sentiment."
The picture is by Harry Clarke from "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" by Edgar Allan Poe, 1923.
Μελλοντα ταυτα
-Sophocles - Antig.
"These things are in the near future."
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/10031/10031-h/10031-h.htm#section7c
The French sentence there in the middle, in case you can't understand my failed attempt at it: "Tout notre raisonnement se réduit à céder au sentiment."
The picture is by Harry Clarke from "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" by Edgar Allan Poe, 1923.
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