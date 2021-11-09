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A City On A Hill Or A Nation Turned Into Hell?
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48 views • November 09, 2021
America was once known as a city on a hill, just as Jesus spoke as to how His people would be ((Matthew 5:14), but the Scriptures also declare, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God" (Psalms 9:17). Host of The Sons of Liberty Radio program, Bradlee Dean, joins me in this episode, in which we go overtime, to discuss the important message the People of the united States, and the world need to hear.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-city-on-a-hill-or-a-nation-turned-into-hell-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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