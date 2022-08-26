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In August of 2022, Tony Gurule was interviewed again on the "On the Rhode with JESUS" radio program, hosted by Rhodie Fisher. He shared a little about his personal testimony, his calling to full-time ministry, and shared some tips, tactics, and principles from his 4-hour evangelism training series called, "Simple Steps to Share the Gospel."
To get MOST of the information from the training series, simply watch or listen to episodes 42-49 of the "Radical Truth" TV Show & Podcast which is available on the video and podcast platforms listed below.
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate