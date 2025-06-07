BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: the false prophet (9)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
630 followers
94 views • 12 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Free Your Mind videos


Christ warns us in Matthew 24:4 that men will present themselves as Christ but are false christs like the pope and the false prophet who represents the false ministers and preachers in the evangelical and protestant churches who are preaching a different gospel.


God warns us against false apostles in Acts 20:29-30 and 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 and considers them as ministers of satan. They preach a different gospel and they are accursed in Galatians 1:8-9. Their love for money points to 1 Timothy 6:10-11 as their faith is in money and not in Christ.


Out of their mouth of the dragon or satan, out of the mouth of the beast (Vatican’s pope) and out of the mouth of the false prophet (preachers in the 501c3 government registered, tax exempt, SUNday keeping churches) who are spewing deceits to their followers to keep them happy and entertained rather than hard biblical truth (Revelation 16:13).


https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/entertainment/article/3260500/8-richest-pastors-and-televangelists-2024-net-worths-ranked-td-jakes-joel-osteen-and-kenneth


These men and women, who represent the false prophet in Revelation, are also filthy rich and some of them boast about their wealth, which goes contrary to the meekness and humility of Christ.


Stay away and run away from such deceivers as those mentioned in the video and turn to the Christ of the Bible and His holy written word.


“The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth."- Barclay Cap. XXVII, p. 218. Cities Petrus Bertanous, Pius V. - Cardinal Cusa supports his statement.


Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.


"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894,


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaorthodoxson of godfalse prophetyahabbaprotestantelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
