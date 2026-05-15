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Investing Advice For Beginners (from a billionaire)
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
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Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.

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