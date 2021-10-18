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Situation Update, Oct 18, 2021 - Countdown to ZERO IMMUNITY... vax victims losing immune function by the week
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80 views • October 19, 2021
A bombshell report published by The Expose (UK) is entitled, “A comparison of official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.” Since this is being instigated by vaccine injections, I’m calling it “Injected Immunodeficiency Syndrome,” or “IIDS.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-18-countdown-to-zero-immunity-vaccine-victims-immune-response-drop-by-5-percent-each-week.html
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-18-countdown-to-zero-immunity-vaccine-victims-immune-response-drop-by-5-percent-each-week.html
0:00 Intro
5:19 War Scenario / Embargo
10:05 Food News
20:42 Australia
25:42 China
48:58 ZERO IMMUNITY
1:03:45 Food Collapse
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
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▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
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