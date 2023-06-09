A Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopters destroy AFU armoured vehicles in South Donetsk direction.
💥 A helicopter crew, having detected a moving Western-made AFU tank, engaged it with a guided missile. As a result of the strike, the tank was annihilated along with the crew.
Source - MOD Russia
