True humility brings Believers together being of the same mind.

James lesson #110; Finishing our look into Philippians 2, we see that Divine Humility happens as we mature into Grace Orientation and occupation with Jesus Christ. The journey into Spiritual Maturity can never be faked or forced, it is only found in consistency of being in the WORD filled by God the Holy Spirit. Feel free to comment and share.