BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

True humility brings Believers together being of the same mind.
PRB Ministry
PRB Ministry
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

James lesson #110; Finishing our look into Philippians 2, we see that Divine Humility happens as we mature into Grace Orientation and occupation with Jesus Christ. The journey into Spiritual Maturity can never be faked or forced, it is only found in consistency of being in the WORD filled by God the Holy Spirit. Feel free to comment and share.

Keywords
godjesus christgracebible studychristianityspiritual warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Harvard&#8217;s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Harvard’s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Lance D Johnson
South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

Cassie B.
Ember &#038; Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Ember & Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Kevin Hughes
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy