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Is America facing a COVID collapse?
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69 views • July 26, 2020
Del Bigtree with Toby Rogers, July 24, 2020
With America caught up in the politics of Masks Mandates and Life on Lockdown, Political Economist Toby Rogers, PhD, details a coming tsunami which could be a greater threat to America than Covid ever was. Is a Covid Collapse on the table for America?
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
With America caught up in the politics of Masks Mandates and Life on Lockdown, Political Economist Toby Rogers, PhD, details a coming tsunami which could be a greater threat to America than Covid ever was. Is a Covid Collapse on the table for America?
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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