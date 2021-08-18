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What Is The Negative Impact Of Not Doing Your Work
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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You always hear me talking about the importance of figuring out your why, and the impact you are meant to have on this planet. In this two-minute video, I will explain the importance of this.

Here’s something I want you to keep in your conscious awareness. “What is the negative impact of you not doing the work? And how does it affect the collective if you decide not to show up?”

During the days when you don’t feel like showing up, I’d like for you to reflect on what happens if you don’t do the work you are meant to do in the world. That answer may be highly motivating to keep you going and centered on your purpose work and achieving your goals.

Leave me a comment below explaining the negative impact of you not doing the work you are meant to do in the world?

Interested in hearing my thoughts on One Way I Motivate Myself to Share My Message
Head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe today for more videos, just like these!

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695

** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *

To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy