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Medical Doctor Reveals COVID Vaccine Carnage Of His Patients.
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722 views • April 24, 2021
Please listen to and share this powerful front-line testimony. Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton, British Columbia tells how the Moderna “vaccine” has decimated the health of his small town, after they had no trouble naturally fending off Covid last year.
Now, many residents can’t sleep, their nerves burn with pain, their muscles won’t move properly, and their condition is worsening by the week. He lists his many concerns with these experimental products, and talks about how government officials have already sought to silence him. The interview was uploaded by Laura-Lynn Thompson.
Source: https://principia-scientific.com/medical-doctor-reveals-covid-vaccine-carnage-of-his-patients/
Now, many residents can’t sleep, their nerves burn with pain, their muscles won’t move properly, and their condition is worsening by the week. He lists his many concerns with these experimental products, and talks about how government officials have already sought to silence him. The interview was uploaded by Laura-Lynn Thompson.
Source: https://principia-scientific.com/medical-doctor-reveals-covid-vaccine-carnage-of-his-patients/
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