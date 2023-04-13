[Nov 27, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 15 (4.1K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue their study of Revelation chapter 3, with a discussion about the Key of David, the Philadelphian Church, the synagogue of Satan, Israel, time in Heaven vs time on Earth, the 20 year "time of Jacob's Trouble", the space/time twin paradox, what it means when Jesus said that He is coming "quickly", the New Jerusalem, the pillars of the Temple (Jachin and Boaz) and more.

