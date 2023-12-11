And We Know 12.11.2023 Pentagon PANIC, Trump “Happening”, Obama FEAR push, Cyber PUSH, Focus, Pray!

LT of And We Know
Dec 11, 2023
The enemy is using fear to keep everyone in check. They send out movies to project how they want things to play out. We have been programmed to believe their science, their books, their movies and more. The coverups are falling apart. Their VAX, their world domination plan and more are being thwarted daily. We must remember this. Be careful who we listen to and pray to know who to trust. This is INFORMATION WAR.
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Our Podcast: https://andweknow.podbean.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2
Barack Obama was just heavily involved in pushing a movie about a technological blackout that no one could avoid and a subsequent coup that pushed "disinformation" onto the people after taking control of said technology. https://t.me/Tironianae/252065
Leave The World Behind! Explained https://t.me/Tironianae/252112
This will blow your mind
Leave the World Behind https://x.com/jj_talking/status/1733934850783191376?s=20
Trump said Barack Obama tried to call Kim Jong Un and Kim never responded.. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/66234
You are not today who you were yesterday. God loves you. Those that dwell in your past are demons holding you back in the name of “righteousness” https://t.me/Tironianae/252092
CNN host asks Eric Holder, one of the most corrupt AGs ever, what would happen if Trump is reelected and chooses a corrupt AG. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/31703
Billionaire Home Depot co-founder Ken Lagoune is meeting with Nikki Haley and trashing President Trump on Fox News: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/57081
BOOTCAMP: COLONEL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/57142
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40qyip-12.11.23-pentagon-panic-trump-happening-obama-fear-push-cyber-push-focus-pr.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.