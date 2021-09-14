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Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga on the electric field that AstraZeneca's misnamed vaccine generates
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202 views • September 14, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 13, 2021
Chilean Electrical Engineer and Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga, CEO of Laser Beam Technology, commented on key aspects of his research into AstraZeneca's vaccine in a special interview for El Guardián de la Salud.
According to his findings, and as already anticipated by Connectivity and Networking Engineer Christopher Montenegro, these vials generate an electric field when shaken. This shouldn't happen if they were a true vaccine.
Iturriaga has detected a series of electronic components that shouldn't be present in the vaccine composition, and he has submitted the first official report that can be requested personally through his e-mail to know more details about what he has revealed in the interview.
More details about this important finding are in the above excerpt brought to English by Orwell City.
Chilean Electrical Engineer and Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga, CEO of Laser Beam Technology, commented on key aspects of his research into AstraZeneca's vaccine in a special interview for El Guardián de la Salud.
According to his findings, and as already anticipated by Connectivity and Networking Engineer Christopher Montenegro, these vials generate an electric field when shaken. This shouldn't happen if they were a true vaccine.
Iturriaga has detected a series of electronic components that shouldn't be present in the vaccine composition, and he has submitted the first official report that can be requested personally through his e-mail to know more details about what he has revealed in the interview.
More details about this important finding are in the above excerpt brought to English by Orwell City.
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