5G, EMF Radiation & Power Lines: The Warzone Is Your Home

Holistic EMF Protection - http://bit.ly/4hxBNvR – Get 10% Off with Code POI10

We are living inside a global experiment—and most people don’t even know they’re test subjects.

In this raw, uncensored conversation on Pod of Inquiry, I (Dan Stachofsky, founder of Essential Energy) sit down with Dr. Stephen Barrett to expose the dark reality amidst our electromagnetic environments—and how they’re silently destroying cellular health, brain function, and immune resilience.

What began as a desperate search to save my daughter from life-threatening immune deficiency turned into a radical awakening. After years of infections and hospitalizations, we discovered something that doctors never told us:

👉 The very environment we were living in—was blocking her ability to heal.





What I uncovered has now helped thousands of families reclaim their health, their homes, and their sanity.

In this episode, I reveal:

⚠️ How EMF radiation today is a million-billion-billion times higher than what human biology evolved with.

⚠️ Thermography scans showing cell phone radiation penetrating 80% of a child’s brain

⚠️ The eerie connection between major tech rollouts and viral pandemics

⚠️ Why “neurasthenia” (from the 1700s!) is the same condition as modern electromagnetic hypersensitivity

⚠️ How 30–40% of Americans are affected, and most have no idea it’s EMF-related

If you're tired of being lied to by Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the FCC, this conversation is your line in the sand. This isn’t about fear. It’s about truth, sovereignty, and taking back control of your biology.

Inside, you’ll discover:

🛡️ Battle-tested EMF protection protocols that work in the real world

🧬 How to activate your body’s own cellular repair systems

📱 Simple tools to mitigate EMF toxicity.

🏠 How to build regenerative, EMF-safe spaces for your family, your plants and animals.

⚡ The biophotonic technology that’s shifting the game for doctors and biohackers alike





🔗 Website: http://bit.ly/4hxBNvR – Get 10% Off with Code POI10





They may have the satellites.

They may have the towers.

But you have God's Light,

Because You ARE the Light of the World!

So Shine Brighter!