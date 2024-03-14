Biden Divulges DEW Secret Weapons

"Jacked Up" Joe Biden's Loose Lips are a well documented phenomenon and can occur whenever the Puppet President is not leashed 2 Teleprompters.
Recent Loose Comments by Resident Biden about 'The Right, or Good Roofs' Protecting Certain Houses in Maui, and Texas from Devastating Fires are 🚨 Alarming
Directed Energy Weapons are very real as is the anomaly of DEW's being unable to ignite blue 🔵 colored objects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.