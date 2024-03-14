Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Divulges DEW Secret Weapons
channel image
DaKey2Eternity
44 Subscribers
51 views
Published Yesterday

"Jacked Up" Joe Biden's Loose Lips are a well documented phenomenon and can occur whenever the Puppet President is not leashed 2 Teleprompters.

Recent Loose Comments by Resident Biden about 'The Right, or Good Roofs' Protecting Certain Houses in Maui, and Texas from Devastating Fires are 🚨 Alarming

Directed Energy Weapons are very real as is the anomaly of DEW's being unable to ignite blue 🔵 colored objects 

Keywords
weaponstexasenergyspacebidenhawaiilaserdewmauiwildfiresdirectedcreeklahainasmokehouse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket