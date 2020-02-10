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Linux Gaming - Just Cause 3 | Vega 56 | Proton 5.0-1
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8 views • February 10, 2020
game runs great with some minor graphical issues which could be amd related,not sure if nvidia cards have the same problem.
system specs:
ryzen 7 2700
16gb ddr4-3000
vega 56 flashed to 64 bios
pop os 19.10
system specs:
ryzen 7 2700
16gb ddr4-3000
vega 56 flashed to 64 bios
pop os 19.10
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