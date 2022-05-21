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IRAN NUCLEAR Within Days
Marjorie Lou
Marjorie Lou
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107 views • May 21, 2022
Israel cannot allow for a nuclear Iran, but if they strike Iran’s program before proof of a bomb, the whole world will turn against them. Straight out of the pages of your Bible! Whatever Israel decides to do, it will affect the whole world, and could kick off the Ezekiel 38 war. Get yourself ready for the end of days!


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BehindTheVeil.buzz Where natural news is revealed in a supernatural perspective


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Keywords
iranrussiaisraelmiddle eastnuclear warturkeybuzznuclear bombmarjorie loubehind the veilkingdom purpose lifenuclear iranhook in the jaw
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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