Sunak’s takeover – a coup by high finance? | www.kla.tv/24735

Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. What can citizens
expect from him? Sunak climbed political steps unusually fast at a young age
and recently reached Britain's highest office although he hasn’t been elected
by the British people. He is a multimillionaire, investment banker, with top
connections to the WEF and the financial elite. Has he been appointed to lead
the path towards the "Great Reset"?
In what direction will Sunak lead the United Kingdom as prime minister?
https://www.n-tv.de/politik/Rishi-Sunak-Neuer-britischer-Premier-wegen-Kabinettsliste-in-Erklaerungsnot-article23676940.html
https://www.weforum.org/partners#I
https://www.weforum.org/people/rishi-sunak
https://uncutnews.ch/familie-des-neuen-britischen-premierministers-rishi-sunak-leitet-ein-mit-china-verbundenes-unternehmen-das-partner-des-wef-ist-und-digitale-id-und-sozialkredit-scores-vorantreibt/
https://www.freiewelt.net/nachricht/farage-rishi-sunak-ist-ein-waschechter-globalist-des-wef-10091185/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqB6TFDLYS8&t=442s
https://www.infosys.com/services/engineering-services/service-offerings/sdn-5g.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyWhjfRMwyI
https://www.unlock-bc.com/92353/new-uk-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-pushes-heavily-to-introduce-a-cbdc/
