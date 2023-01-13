Sunak’s takeover – a coup by high finance? | www.kla.tv/24735

Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. What can citizens expect from him? Sunak climbed political steps unusually fast at a young age and recently reached Britain's highest office although he hasn’t been elected by the British people. He is a multimillionaire, investment banker, with top connections to the WEF and the financial elite. Has he been appointed to lead the path towards the "Great Reset"?



