COFFEE CHAT: BEWARE COMBO FLU SHOTS 04-13-23
Published Yesterday
Dr. Jane Ruby


Apr 13, 2023


Lots of updates in this coffee chat dr. Jane warns that as Australia moves into its fall and winter, authorities are pushing a mystery combination flu shot including the deadly bioweapon, Novavax along with an unnamed flu shot, new announcements regarding the Brighteon medical new show debuting on Monday, April 17, and the truth about recent falseclaims that the bioweapon shots do not contain any MRNA


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hzx3c-coffee-chat-beware-combo-flu-shots-04-13-23.html

