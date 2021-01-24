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Thoughts, Emotions and Feelings
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31 views • January 24, 2021
Might of Thoughts page 104
This the thoughts need an opportunity to discharge their powers, so that they do not become excessive and do not become confusing. However, this discharging opportunity is the feelings, which are formed by the might of the thoughts,and which, in turn, must also discharge themselves, for that reason deliver their formed power to the psyche.
This the thoughts need an opportunity to discharge their powers, so that they do not become excessive and do not become confusing. However, this discharging opportunity is the feelings, which are formed by the might of the thoughts,and which, in turn, must also discharge themselves, for that reason deliver their formed power to the psyche.
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