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FORGING VACCINE PASSPORTS - #SOLUTIONSWATCH
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210 views • April 22, 2021
We all know that vaccine passports are the end of human liberty, but what do we do about it? As usual, the black market is stepping into provide AN answer, but is it THE answer? Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he examines whether fake certificates and sink-squirting doctors are the real, structural solution to this emerging problem.
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