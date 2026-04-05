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IRGC issues statement on the failed US rescue operation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRGC issues statement on the failed US rescue operation: (3rd clip today)

"Following the desperate attempts of the American terrorist army to rescue the pilot of their downed fighter jet, a number of enemy aircraft entered Iran in the early hours of April 5th."

Confirmed struck and forced into emergency landings south of Isfahan:

🔸 2 C-130 military transport planes

🔸 2 Black Hawk helicopters

"After Iran's fighters completed the encirclement — the contemptible enemy, in order to prevent the disgrace of Trump and preserve the hollow prestige of their army, was forced to heavily bomb their own downed aircraft, equipment, commanders, and soldiers."

Iran is now explicitly stating the US bombed its own trapped personnel to prevent capture.

"The disgrace of the trapped president and the defeated American army cannot be repaired by rhetoric, media warfare, or psychological operations."

Adding:

Reuters has written an article about the said rescue operation of the WSO of the downed F15 strike Eagle, according to an "unnamed" source,

 🔸The clandestine mission to rescue a downed American Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) in the heart of Iran nearly ended in a "catastrophic loss" of elite forces this weekend. While the mission was ultimately successful, new details reveal a high-stakes gamble after a mechanical failure left over 100 U.S. commandos stranded deep within enemy territory.

🔸The Mission: In and (Almost) Out

Under the cover of darkness on Sunday, approximately 100 Special Operations forces executed a precision insertion into the rugged terrain south of Tehran. Their objective: a U.S. Colonel and WSO who had been evading capture since his F-15E Strike Eagle was downed by Iranian air defenses on Friday.

🔸The Save: Commandos scaled a 7,000-foot ridge to reach the officer, who was hiding in a hilltop crevice with a sprained ankle.

🔸To avoid an Iranian "honey pot" or ambush, the airman had to provide specific authentication codes to the rescue team before they would commit to the extraction.

🔸 Simultaneously, the CIA ran a "smoke and mirrors" campaign, planting false intelligence that the airman had already been moved to keep Iranian search parties off the actual trail.

🔸The operation hit a near-fatal snag at the rendezvous point. Two MC-130 transport aircraft suffered "critical mechanical failures", leaving them unable to take off from the makeshift desert landing strip.

"If there was a 'holy shit' moment, that was it,"

 a U.S. official told Reuters.

🔸With the sun rising and the risk of discovery skyrocketing, commanders were forced into a desperate backup plan:

Additional aircraft were diverted into Iranian airspace to pull the commandos and the WSO out in stages.

🔸Scorched Earth: To prevent sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands, U.S. forces destroyed the two "disabled" MC-130s and four additional helicopters on-site before the final retreat.


@DD Geopolitics
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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