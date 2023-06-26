The March of justice of the Wagner PMC began and ended so abruptly that few people were able to fully assess such an attempt of an armed coup in Russia. It seized the attention of not only all global media; but it seemed that even the Ukrainian military had forgotten about their counteroffensive and were waiting for the Russian PMCs to do their work.

Indeed, there was a risk of a collapse of the Russian front if the units of the Russian army followed Prigozhin’s calls. Surprisingly, the Ukrainian military command could not take advantage of the situation. On June 24, the front lines remained suspiciously calm.

Only by Saturday evening, Ukrainian forces resumed attempts to break through Russian defenses in different regions.

Taking advantage of Russian internal problems, the Ukrainian military went on the offensive in the Soledar region. Several attacks were repelled in the areas of Veseloe and Sacco-and-Vanzetti. On the night of June 26, Ukrainian forces again attacked the positions of Russian paratroopers in the area, but as a result, they only lost up to 4 infantry fighting vehicles.

In the South Donetsk direction, Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the areas of Makarovka, Novodonetsky and Neskuchnoye. The advancing forces lost more tanks, armored fighting vehicles and manpower, without achieving any gains.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian military attempted to attack in small groups in the area of Rovnopol and Novodanilovka but failed.

The village of Pyatikhatki remains in the “gray zone”, since the Ukrainian military is failing to concentrate forces under the tight control of Russian artillery.

After the Kakhovka dam was blown up and the coastal territories of the Dnieper were flooded, both sides abandoned their positions, but, as expected, when the water began to drain, the Ukrainian military managed to take a small bridgehead on the eastern shore. Using the destroyed Antonovsky Bridge as a stronghold and shelter from Russian artillery and air strikes, a Ukrainian group of about 50 servicemen covered by Ukrainian artillery managed to cross the river. Despite the losses, Ukrainians continue attempts to transfer additional forces across the Dnieper. However, without the possibility to transport heavy equipment, the Ukrainian grouping has not yet managed to advance and expand their zone of control.

These military operations were undertaken amid the attempted armed rebellion in Russia, either with the aim of seizing power, or in order to convey information about problems in a very radical way. In any case, the crisis was overcome in 1 day and demonstrated that the people of Russia are united around the President, which is why the 150 million people in Russia are now effectively opposing the combined one billion population residing in the West.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT