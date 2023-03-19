Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW ZEALAND GOV FOI RESPONSE DESTROYS "PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED"
1037 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

FIGURES LIE AND LIARS FIGURE
THE EXPOSÉ UK - New Zealand: Response to Freedom of Information request shows mRNA boosters increase risk of death by 11%
https://expose-news.com/2023/03/15/new-zealand-mrna-boosters-increase-risk-of-death/
New Zealand Gov Portal - Select "Health" then "Total deaths" (Weekly)
https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/covid-19-data-portal

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
treasongenocidepharmacide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket