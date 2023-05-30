Ἡ συμμετοχὴ τοῦ λαοῦ στὴ Θ. Λειτουρ. (Β΄ μέρος). Ἀνάβοντας τὸν ἀναπτήρα τῶν ἁγίων… (19. 05. 2023).

Ἡ KΔ' Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο, πραγματοποιήθηκε στις 19 Μαΐου, 2023 στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Παναγίας Χρυσελεούσης στὴν κοινότητα Ἀκακίου τῆς μητροπολιτικῆς περιφέρειας Μόρφου.
Οἱ ἐρωτήσεις μὲ θέμα τὴ Θεία Λειτουργία νὰ ἀποστέλλονται στὴν ἡλεκτρ. διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Παραγωγή: Rum Orthodox
