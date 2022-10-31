le Bataclan ciblé pour son architecture

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le Bataclan en 1865
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/10/ba-ta-clan.html
Macron est Vulcain
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/httpstwitter.html
Castex en Afrique
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2021/01/jean-castex-le-31-decembre-2020.html
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/09/deja-en-1887-les-satanistes-avaient-un.html
Empire State Building
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/10/empire-state-building.html
Amityville
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/10/ma-derniere-video.html