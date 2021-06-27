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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1600 - Father Bernard Mcaniff - Report on the crime
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30 views • June 27, 2021
Father Bernard was getting in his car outside the Holy Rosary Church in Cleveland,OH, when the group approached him with guns drawn and demanded his car keys. Father Bernard refused, saying he was a priest. The group then beat him with the butts of their guns, before stepping back as they prepared to shoot him. Father Bernard screamed, which caused a witness nearby to scream as well. The group then knocked Father Bernard to the ground and went through his pockets, before fleeing the scene, continuing to rob other people in the neighborhood that night.
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