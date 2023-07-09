Argentina Collapse, Mosquito Bites and Super Villains Modus Operandi--WHOPPERS!

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Retire Cheap Argentina, Mosquito Bites, Super Villains Modus Operandi WHOPPERS
00:00 Intro
01:13 Argentina Collapse
04:44 Georgia USA - Welcome to China
06:34 Salinas Ecuador - Zika Virus and Mosquitoes
09:23 Super Villains and Malaria
13:35 Their mode of operation
14:41 When people stand communism collapses
16:12 We need to stand up for our rights and freedoms
Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/
Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been
there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an
addiction healed and a marriage saved!
The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w
Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9