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Infectious Myth – Stefan Lanka – There are no Viruses – 04.12.16
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144 views • May 07, 2020
David (progressive radio network) interviews Dr. Stefan Lanka, educated as a virologist, but who doesn’t want to use the term because he no longer believes in disease causing viruses. They talk about his early experiments with a virus-like object he found in marine algae, his early concerns about the HIV theory, and his recent court cases with the measles virus. When Lanka put up a monetary prize for someone who could prove the measles virus existed, a doctor came forwards with six classic measles papers, although stunningly, Lanka reports that the doctor didn’t feel he needed to read them. Lanka lost the first court case, but won on appeal. Lanka is also a supporter of Hamer’s “New Medicine”, often referred to as “German New Medicine”, although he is concerned about the racist views of its creator.
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