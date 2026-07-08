7.8.26 - The Ceasefire has collapsed...and another ICE involve shooting rocks Houston

Wednesday morning, join us for the latest national and Ohio news. The fragile ceasefire has collapsed, as US strikes inside Iran act as retaliation for strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The Charlie Kirk family comes face to face with Charlie's alleged killer for a third straight day. Another ICE involved shooting has the left going crazy--again. And Ohio's governor's race is a handicap match for Vivek Ramasamy. Join us live 7-9 and any time on replay to learn more!



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