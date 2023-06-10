https://gettr.com/post/p2jbiiv9b69

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Winn Tucson host Kathleen Winn: It is important to educate Americans about the CCP’s infiltration of the U.S. If we don't fight back, what has happened to Mr. Guo will happen to every American. It's time for us to stand up and support Miles Guo!

6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】“Winn Tucson Radio”节目主持人凯瑟琳·薇恩：教育美国人了解中共对美国的渗透很重要。如果我们不反抗，发生在郭先生身上的事同样会发生在每个美国人身上。是时候让我们站起来支持郭文贵了！

